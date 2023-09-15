THE Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has commiserated with the Head of State of the Kingdom of Morocco, King Sidi Mohammed VI, over the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country last Friday.

The NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said it was devastated by the tragedy which claimed over 2,000 lives and left several hundreds injured.

The council, in a statement signed by its Deputy Secretary-General, Professor Salisu Shehu, said it “sincerely shares with you the pain, the sorrow and the grief you are going through at this very trying moment.

The statement said: “The VCouncil prays for the repose of the souls that have departed, quick recovery of the injured and fortitude to bear the monumental losses. May Allah shower His infinite mercy and forgiveness on all the dead and may He imbue in you with patience and perseverance to survive this tragedy and come out of it with greater strength.

“The Council enjoins all Jumu’ah Imams in Nigeria to dedicate their Friday sermons this week to the Morocco calamity and to call on the Muslim Ummah to pray for our brothers and sisters that Allah forgive those who have departed and ease the affairs of the survivors and the entire people of the Republic of Morocco.

“The Council calls on Nigerians in particular and the world in general to come to the aid of and extend helping hands in diverse ways to Morocco at this critical period.”

Similarly, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), also under the leadership of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, expressed concern over the flood that has devastated Libya and causing immense loss of lives and property.

According to a statement by the JNI Secretary General, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the leadership of the organisation “is filled with grief, as we stand in solidarity and prayers with the people of Libya during this tragic time.”

The statement reads in part: “As witnessed from the media reportage, the disaster is horrific and calls for sympathetic gestures, support from the world to Libya and prayers for an end of the suffering.

“Nevertheless, JNI extends its heartfelt condolences to the Libyan government along with families who have lost their loved ones and expresses profound sympathy to all those affected by this natural disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Libya as they face the enormous challenge of rebuilding their lives and communities.

“The catastrophic flooding, which resulted from a dam breach, has reportedly claimed over 8,000 lives and still counting, leaving countless others injured and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.





“While the mayor of Derna in Libya is reportedly saying over 18,000 to 20,000 lives could have died from the flood and countless homes displaced, the material damages are estimated in the billions of dollars, and the impact on communities is immeasurable and unimaginable.

“The Libyan situation needs immediate humanitarian call to action from the world. JNI therefore calls upon the international community to accelerate offer of support and assistance to Libyans during this crisis. Acts of compassion and solidarity will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the Libyan people and facilitate the needed rehabilitation and restoration of their country.

“On the other hand, bearing in mind recent recurring natural disasters across the globe, JNI urges humanity to turn to Allah, seeking His mercy and guidance in these trying times. It is a reminder that we are all ultimately reliant on the Divine, and it is through collective prayers and devotion that we may find respite from trials that may befall us. “

“We equally reiterate our several calls to all to look inwardly by retracting from misdoings and be of good to Allah, the Most High, as well as to self, the society and humanity in general. We also implore all people of goodwill to offer prayers for the healing and protection of Libya and its people. May we all – individually and collectively as a country be protected against all forms of adversities. Amin.

“JNI calls for unity, compassion, and cooperation among nations, organisations, and individuals to ease the suffering of the Libyans. Let us all come together in this time of need, offering whatever assistance and support we could, to ensure that such devastating occurrences are mitigated.

“In this regard, Nigerians who desire to extend support to the Libyan flood victims could kindly do that through the Libyan embassy in Nigeria, located at Plot 350, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District, Abuja.

“May Allah grant Libya and its people the strength, patience, and the means to recover and rebuild within a short span, with the required cooperation and resilience needed to rebuild their nation.

“We also pray to Allah, the Most High, to pardon and forgive all those who have lost their lives and may they all be counted amongst the martyrs, all the injured be granted quick recoveries and for those who have lost valuables may they be recompensed in the best way. Amin.”

