THE ninth edition of the annual scholarship awards to students and grants to women in small-scale businesses by the Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi Foundation (LMDF) will be holding on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Professor Lateefah Durosinmi, an academic and former National Amirah (President) of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), established the foundation in 2013 with the aim of supporting financially disadvantaged students and women setting up businesses.

In a statement, the foundation said 40 fresh scholarship awards will go to students in primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions while 36 women in small-scale businesses will be given grants.

Five of the women, the statement said, will be empowered with equipment such as grinding/milling machines, industrial sewing machines, laptop computer and popcorn machine.

It said the beneficiaries were selected from the six South West states, including Ife Central and Ife East local government areas of Osun State.

“With these 2023 awards, the foundation would have given out scholarships to 287 students and grants to 200 women. The foundation has also continued to give further support to previous beneficiaries for sustainability,” the statement said.

Professor Isiaka Amoo of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, is expected to chair the occasion while the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, will speak on ‘Human Development and Accountability’.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the event include Emeritus Professors Fola Lasisi and M.A.O Rahman; Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Managing Director, Starlink Global and Ideal Ltd, Alhaji M. Adeniji; Alhaji M. Siyanbade, Professor A.A. Aransi, Alhaji Musa Afeye and Professor H. Muhammad.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE