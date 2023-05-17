The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, has emphasised the need for the security of lives and property which he said will aid the nation’s development.

The Commandant said this on Tuesday during the commissioning of a divisional office at Iresaapa Community in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

In addition, laying the foundation for a residence to accommodate the head of the district office, the construction of which is fully funded by the community.

The occasion was witnessed by the Aresaapa of Iresaapa, Oba Moses Olayiwola; the Iba Abogunde of Abogunde, Oba Aminu Tajudeen Abimbola; the chairman of Surulete Local Government Area, Hon Isaiah Alabi Adegbite, who was represented; heads of other security agencies as well as several high chiefs and traditional leaders.

In his remarks, the state Commandant said that the presence of the new divisional office, in partnership with other security agencies and stakeholders, would stem the tide of crime and criminality, and enhance community development, peaceful co-existence and economic prosperity of the people in the community.

Adaralewa said that his command heeded the call on it by the community for the presence of civil defence officers in their midst.

He said that the establishment of a divisional headquarters was made possible when the community met the criteria needed for it.

“With the insecurity going on and around, we are here to support and complement the efforts of the existing security agencies on the ground. It will strengthen the peaceful co-existence of this community. As we are promising, when other logistics are made available, we are going to make other necessary tools available,” the Commandant stated.

He disclosed that the command had deployed trustworthy and committed gallant officers and men to the community, promising that they would hit the ground running.

He appealed to the local government chairman, Hon. Adegbite to support the command in providing logistics, including operational vehicles, for personnel in order to enhance efficiency.

Adaralewa also assured that as it had been doing, the NSCDC would continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to curb kidnappers’ activities and clashes between farmers and herdsmen.





He announced the names of new personnel deployed to the divisional headquarters, to be led by the Divisional Officer, Superintendent of Corps Kehinde Ayobami Olajide.

Before the commissioning of the divisional office, the Commandant was at the palace of Aresaapa, Oba Olayiwola, to pay homage.

Thereafter, the Commandant, in company with the royal father and others present, proceeded to the site where the Division Officer’s accommodation would be erected to lay the foundation.

In his comment, the elated royal father expressed appreciation to the Commandant for granting the request of the community by upgrading the existing outpost to divisional headquarters.

The monarch also commended the command for the efforts of NSCDC personnel towards securing Iresaapa and its environs, saying it was a reason for the move to construct a Division Officer’s Quarters for the head to live in.

Oba Olayiwola spoke on the large market the town has, which usually brings many traders from different states to sell their products, and the need to protect students in the Polytechnic there.

Saying that the community had been enjoying cooperation with the Corps, he promised to provide basic amenities that would further enhance the efficiency of the personnel in the Iresa Apa Division.

He reiterated the community’s readiness to support the Corps in the area of credible information sharing.

He expressed the belief that the new division would further enhance security in the town and promised that his people would work on getting mobility for the officers posted there, as requested by the NSCDC.

