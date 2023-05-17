The Deputy Commander General (DCG) of Nigerians Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, John Metchie, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on some officials of the United States Embassy in Nigeria in Anambra State.

The murdered embassy staff were on medical outreach to Amiyi/Eke Ochuche communities in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, where they were killed and their bodies burnt.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Metchie described the incident as barbaric, adding that the attack was an affront to humanity since the victims were said to be on a medical outreach for the benefit of indigent people.

Metchie, also the African Director International Association of World Peace Advocates, condemned Tuesday night’s attack and killing of about 30 persons in the Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

He regretted that Plateau, which in the past was the most peaceful state in Nigeria, has become a killing field for some years now.

Metchie, who doubles as the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) and President General of Umueri Community, urged federal and state governments to appreciate, embrace and work with officers and men of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), in order to bring an end to such crimes.

He said that most criminal elements known as terrorists, gunmen, bandits, and kidnappers, among others, use the forests as their hideouts and also retire back to the forests after carrying out their nefarious activities.

He further used the opportunity to remind President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Bill into law as a parting gift to the incoming administration.

His words: “The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) is pained over the news of Tuesday’s dastardly attack on some officials of the United States Embassy in Nigeria who were on medical outreach to Amiyi/Eke Ochuche communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state in which four people were killed and their bodies burnt, including two police officers.

“The attack on the US Embassy officials is outright barbarian and should be seen as an attack on our humanness because the victims were said to be on a humanitarian service, a medical outreach to the less privileged.

“We also condemn the reported mindless and gruesome killing of about 30 persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau. Regrettably, Plateau, which in the past was arguably the most peaceful state in Nigeria, has become a killing field in the past few years.





“I wish to urge federal and state governments to fully recognise the huge contributions of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service in curbing insecurity in the country as many of the states that have activated full collaboration between officers and men of the Service and other security agencies, are reaping the benefits in terms of information and intelligence gathering as well as apprehending criminal elements.

“On behalf of the Commander General of the NHFSS, Dr. Joshua Wole Osatimehin, let me also use this opportunity to, once again, urge the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of national importance, give presidential assent to the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill which has been passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“Knowing that the primary responsibility of the NHFSS is to curb crimes and criminalities in Nigerian forests, the President’s assent to the Bill would empower Officers and Men of NHFSS and further motivate them to occupy strategic positions in the forests and farms, and that way, make it difficult for those using the forests to carry out nefarious activities against the state and people of Nigeria.

“Apart from curbing banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and other anti-people activities, signing the Bill into law would enable the government to recruit thousands of young men and women as hunters, which would help to solve the issue of acute unemployment, one of the most serious challenges facing the nation.

“We need to reiterate, therefore, that one of the greatest legacies Mr. President would leave behind as the Father of the Nation is to sign the NHFSS Bill into law to boost the fight against insecurity and provide massive employment for citizens, especially young men and women, which in itself, is another way of reducing crimes and criminalities.”

