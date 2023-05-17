The Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said its officers intercepted 23 packages of tramadol worth N1.8 billion imported into the country from India and Pakistan.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Lagos airport to announce activities of the command in the first quarter of 2023, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Compt. Mohammed Yusuf said the Tramadol seized were above the threshold allowed by law to be imported into the country.

According to him, the Tramadol came into the country in 22 packets of 225mg tramadol and 12 packets of 120mg from the shed of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Limited (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL).

According to Controller Yusuf, “Through credible intelligence, the command recorded seizures of packages of pharmaceutical products that included 22 packets of 225mg of tramadol and 12 packets of 120mg of tramadol they were concealed and imported into the country through India and Pakistan.

“The above seizures were recorded based on intelligence-driven operations within the airport. The total Duty Paid Value (DPV), of the seizure stood at N1.8 billion.”

Yusuf, however, stated that the seized drugs will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

“The Tramadol tablets in our custody have been scheduled for handing over to the commander of Narcotics, MMA, command of NDLEA in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration. This will further strengthen our collaboration in safeguarding our youths from the use of harmful substances which could endanger their lives and the environment. We shall intensify effort in making our communities a safer place for all of us to live.”

He also disclosed that the command generated a total sum of N21.4 as revenue between January and March 2023.

“The command generated a total sum of N21.4 billion as revenue between January-March 2023. It is pertinent to note that in the corresponding period of 2022, the command generated N17.5 billion which shows a progressive difference in the sum of N3.8 billion, depicting a 21.97 per cent increase.

“It is worthy to note that the revenue activities of the command comprise importation and exportation of legitimate goods, goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS),” he stated.





