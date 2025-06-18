NPF flags off training workshop on money laundering

The Nigeria Police Force, in partnership with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) Programme, on Wednesday flagged off a three-day capacity-building workshop themed “Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing for Frontline Officers and Prosecutors” in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, in his address, the Attorney General of the Federation emphasized the workshop’s relevance in combating the evolving and complex threats of money laundering and terrorism financing, which he described as critical global security challenges.

He highlighted the need for modern, technology-driven enforcement tools and stronger inter-agency cooperation, stressing that traditional approaches are no longer sufficient.

He further encouraged participants to maximize the opportunity to build their expertise and urged all agencies to shun rivalry and instead deepen collaboration to ensure collective success.

The statement further noted that in his address, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Training and Development, DIG Frank Mba, underscored the significance of the training workshop, particularly at a time when Nigeria is listed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

He acknowledged the government’s legislative and institutional responses to these crimes, including the enactment of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022 and the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2022.

However, he stressed that enforcement is the linchpin of effectiveness. He also noted the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Force in 2007 as a proactive move in the ongoing efforts to tackle these complex crimes and called for intensified synergy between the Police and other critical stakeholders, such as the DSS, NFIU, and EFCC, to consolidate ongoing efforts.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening inter-agency partnerships, fostering innovation, and enhancing capacity through strategic training.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for their continued support and assured that the Force remains focused on its role in removing Nigeria from the FATF grey list and advancing national and global security priorities.

The workshop runs from Wednesday, June 18 to Friday, June 20, 2025.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE