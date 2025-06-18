2027: Abia Reps aspirant urged to prioritise infrastructure

Ahead of 2027, and in a strong show of confidence, the Progressives Youth Forum of Ohafia has called on an All Progressives Congress (APC) Reps hopeful, Ifeanyi Elvis Ogbonna to build upon the infrastructural strides made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu if elected, come 2027.

In a communique issued at the end of a well-attended meeting, which featured top leaders and stakeholders of APC, the group deliberated on the persistent disconnect between political representation and meaningful governance in the federal constituency and outlined urgent needs to address these areas decisively upon election to the House of Representatives of Ifeanyi Elvis Ogbonna in 2027.

Speaking during the summit organised by the youth group to mobilise grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kalu in the 2027 general elections, held on Tuesday at the Ohafia, Engr. Anyanwu Ikechi, a seasoned human resource development expert, urged Ogbonna to consolidate Kalu’s achievements while placing a strategic focus on both infrastructure and human capacity development across the constituency.

Anyanwu, who described Ogbonna as a distinguished entrepreneur and experienced political leader whose track record sets him apart from other aspirants, emphasized Ogbonna as possessing the requisite competence and vision to uplift the lives of the people of the constituency and urged him to “prioritise holistic human capital development across both formal and informal sectors as a means of tackling unemployment and insecurity in the area”.

Addressing the press, Anyanwu said, “Our communities have endured significant setbacks due to prolonged power outages, an issue we believe Ogbonna can address through legislative action and collaboration with both the state government and our Senator. The potential of solar energy must be harnessed, and the revitalisation of mini power grids across the constituency should be prioritised.

“We also expect him to take full advantage of the recently enacted Greater Ohafia Development Bill, signed into law by the state governor which offers a unique opportunity, to emancipate our people and lay the foundation for a sustainable future.

“Every community within Arochukwu and Ohafia is in urgent need of development projects, including functional educational institutions, well-equipped healthcare facilities, and an accessible network of quality roads.

“Ogbonna, as the constituency’s prospective representative in the House of Representatives, will be inheriting a region grappling with deep political division and disenchantment – particularly among youths who have lost faith in past and current members of the lower legislative chamber.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth, social advancement, and improved standards of living. Since 2019, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has made significant strides in Ohafia and Arochukwu, most notably facilitating the long-overdue construction of the Ndi Orieke Ohafia rural road.

“Unfortunately, these efforts have not been matched by the contributions of those elected to the House of Representatives. This is a major gap we hope Ogbonna will address, by God’s grace, once elected.”