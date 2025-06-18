Lagos LG polls: Be courageous to sell PDP to electorate, Bode George charges candidate

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, encouraged the chairmanship and councillorship candidates participating in the Lagos State Local Government Election scheduled for July 12, 2025, to be courageous and actively promote the party to the electorate.

He proclaimed that the PDP is very much alive and is a better option than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

George made these remarks on Wednesday during the flag presentation ceremony for the party candidates, which took place at his office in Ikoyi.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including former Lagos State Deputy Governor Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Captain Tunji Shelle (Rtd.), Chief Onikepo Oshodi, Mrs. Roli Bode George, Nike Coker, a national ex officio member, and others.

He assured the members that the current crisis within the PDP will be resolved by the end of the month.

The PDP chieftain emphasized that the party’s decision to field candidates for the upcoming council polls effectively dispels rumors suggesting that the party is defunct, labeling such claims as irresponsible.

George, while describing PDP as iroko, with survival instincts, said he pitied some governors and party members “jumping ship,” pointing out that “what happened in Yobe State last Sunday showed the beginning of the end of the APC.”

This was just as he queried what benefits had the ruling APC government brought to favour Nigerians that warranted recognition, sadly noting that millions of Nigerians were suffering under the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The essence of today’s event is to convince the people of Lagos State that the rumours that PDP is dead is irresponsible statement that anybody can say. How can an iroko tree die? I pitied some governors and members of the PDP jumping ship.What happened in Yobe State last Sunday showed the beginning of the end of the APC.

“What has the APC government done to favour Nigerians that warrants recognition, millions of Nigerians are suffering under APC government,” he said.

Speaking further, Chief George urged the Chairmanship and councillorship candidates to campaign on the achievements of the PDP when it was in government, and what the party had for the electorate if voted into office, saying that they should equally highlight the flaws of the ruling APC that had turned Nigerians to miserable people.

He, however, alleged of the tendency for the Lagos State Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to want to manipulate the election results since it was the state government appointed members of the commission.

“Be courageous enough and genuinely campaign to the people, convince the electorate on the good plans the PDP has for them if voted into office.

“If at all they manipulate things, let the vibration hits Lagos State. All of you contesting go out to tell the people what you will do and show them the lackluster administration that the APC is leading,” he said.

Presenting the party flags to the candidates, the Chairman, Lagos State chapter of PDP, Hon. Philip Aivoji, represented by the Vice Chairman, Lagos West, Chief Sunday Olaifa, accompanied by the party’s Legal adviser, South West, Dr. Amos Fawole, said that the main opposition party and its candidates stood a better chance of winning the election, “because membership of APC is in disarray.”

According to him, the July 12 election is winnable, saying that all the candidates and party members needed to do to secure victory now that APC was no longer attractive and sellable was to work together in unity and move forward.

“The election is winnable, all what we need to do is work for our success in unity. In unity we can achieve our purpose. APC is no longer attractive to the electorate, it is not sellable,” Aivoji said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE