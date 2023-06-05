As part of efforts to address the issue of low birth registration, especially in rural communities across the country, the National Population Commission (NPC) said it is targeting to register about 12.72 million under-five children in 2023.

The Director,Vital Registration Department, NPC Headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Matthew Temidayo Sunday, disclosed this during a two-day orientation/state level Micro Plan Development for Integrated Birth Registration in Minna.

The two-day orientation was organised by NPC in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) supported by UNICEF for Deputy Chief Registrar’s of NPC across the 25 local government areas of Niger state.

Sunday who was represented by Principal Vital Registration Officer, Makama Taala, while giving the overview of the current status of birth registration in Nigeria, disclosed that only 57percent of under-five children are registered at birth in 2021 in Nigeria according to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) of 2021.

“43 percent of birth registration is still needed to attain 100 percent birth registration in the country,” he said.

He disclosed further that states with low birth registration were Sokoto, Zamafara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Taraba and Niger respectively, adding that states such as Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue and Ogun were doing better in brith registration.

In his address, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Mr. Wilfred Mammah disclosed that UNICEF was supporting a functional overall birth registration system to ensure an up-to-date national digital birth registration process.

Mammah, whose address was read by Malam Bala Musa, UNICEF Focal Person in NOA in Niger State Malam Bala Musa said plans were ongoing to develop a mechanism to envisaged a simplified, accessible and automated eCRVS system that facilitate birth registration and certification of children in health facilities and communities.

In his remarks, Federal Commissioner in charge of NPC in Niger State Alhaji Mohammad Dattijo Usman represented by Technical Adviser NPC, Abdullahi Nda- Ali disclosed that all birth registration would take place at local government level.

In their various goodwill messages, Executive Director, Niger State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana represented by Hajara Idris, and Abdulwahab Alidat, NYSC Coordinator in Niger state pledged their readiness to ensure successful birth registration in the state.

Also, Hajiya Kaltum Rufai, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development and Abubakar Aliyu, Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, represented by Jemaku Usman, pledged their ministries support to the birth registration process in Niger state.





Similarly, the Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Farouq Bahago represented by Alhaji Abubakar Bosso, Magudin Minna, said the birth registration process was timely and called on NPC to increase their partnership with traditional institution especially in rural areas to gain the necessary support.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…