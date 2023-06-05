Ahead of its nationwide strike, the National Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the disclosure of how money saved from subsidies were spent.

This was the submission of NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, during an interview with Arise Television on Sunday evening.

“We need to know who these subsidies were paid to and what the funds were used for.

“Can we have the names of the people and companies that collected these subsidies? We have agreed on some alternatives before now, why are those alternatives not working?”

He also expressed disappointment following meeting between the government and the NLC on Sunday, June 4.

According to him, no progress was made because “the government did not seem interested in the NLC’s position regarding the fuel pump price increase resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

The NLC had declared last week that it would embark on nationwide strike on Wednesday, June 7, in a bid to protest the fuel price hike.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court





In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…