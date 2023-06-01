The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has mourned the death of the founding Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

NPAN, in a statement signed by its president, Kabiru Yusuf and executive secretary, Feyi Smith, said the nation had lost “a great pioneer, a patriot, an advocate of good governance and a free press.”

The NPAN also described as noteworthy the fact that Dokpesi was “very unassuming and a philanthropist who touched several lives, while also using the instrumentality of his media platform to give voice to the voiceless.”

Expressing great shock at the demise, the newspaper proprietors urged the Dokpesi family to be consoled by the fact that the late Daar Communication Founder left behind an enduring legacy of hard work and selflessness.

“We encourage our youth to emulate his industry, modesty and passion for the people,” he said.

-It was with great shock that we learnt on Monday, May 29, 2023, of the passage of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, OFR, founding Chairman of the media behemoth, Daar Communications Plc . He was 71.

“Chief Dokpesi, a trained Marine Engineer and politician, pioneered private radio and television broadcasting in the country with the establishment in 1994, of Ray Power, an Fm radio station and the Africa Independent Television (AIT), two years later.

“A seasoned politician, High Chief Dokpesi, held various strategic positions in the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and acquitted himself.”

