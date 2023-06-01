President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over his first meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the session are Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others are the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

More details to come later…

