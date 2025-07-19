Niger: Police arrest notorious robbery suspects, recover weapons, cannabis

The Niger State Police Command has announced the arrest of notorious thuggery/robbery suspects with recovery of dangerous weapons and cannabis.

The Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Command,SP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a Press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Saturday in Minna.

The statement added that, “On 10th July 2025 at about 2.30pm, based on credible information received, Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Div arrested one notorious thuggery/robbery suspect named Hussaini Usman (a.k.a El-Hussain) 23yrs old of Kuta road Minna, stressing that the suspect was arrested with a long sharp knife and some suspected cannabis.

The statement noted that “the suspect has been on the run for recently robbing a salesgirl at Ogbomoso road Minna, carted away motorcycles spare parts and usually threatened unsuspecting members of the public and robbing/snatching phones.

SP Wasiu Abiodun further disclosed that the suspect was also said to have been engaged in street fighting, terrorising ogbomoso street, ungwar-sarki, and paida.

According to the statement, “During investigation, the suspect mentioned other members of his gang and consequently, on 12th July, 2025 at about 3:00am, nine other suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons at ungwar-sarki and ogbomoso street, including the alleged arrest of Illicit drug dealers/recovery of two and half bags of suspected cannabis”.

SP Wasiu Abiodun said, “On 13th July, 2025 at about 3:300pm, based on a tip-off, Police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command and 12Pmf component in Suleja arrested one Elijah Mathew of Sabon-Kaida,in Gurara LGA with two and half bags of suspected cannabis.

” In the course of interrogation, he confessed that he usually keeps such bags for one Moses Obi of Maje, Suleja”.

The statement said Moses Obi was also arrested and he actually confirmed that he owns the suspected cannabis and that he bought it from one Aminu of Deidei, Abuja who is presently at large.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are under investigation and they will soon be transferred to SCID Minna for further necessary action

In another development there is an arrest of a suspected vandal with recovery of vandalized cables

According to the statement, “On 15th July, 2025 at about 4.30 pm, information was received at Gawu-Banbagida Div that one Mohammed Umar of Bonu village, Lambata area was sighted with suspected vandalized electric cables along Bonu-Lambata road.

SP Wasiu Abiodun noted that Police operatives attached Gawu-Banbagida Div moved to the area and the said suspect was arrested with the same items packed in a bag.

” During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime that the items were vandalized along the road” the statement further revealed..

The PPRO, however assured that the suspect is under investigation, adding that he will be charged to Court for prosecution immediately after investigation.

Furthermore, “On 14th July, 2025 at about 1.30pm, suspected bandits attacked Rijau community and its environs, inflicted injuries on some persons and carted some cattle away, while security teams were monitoring their movements.

“Consequently on July 18, 2025 at about 4.30pm, the hoodlums were engaged through aerial bombardment around Yar-Tudu, Marafa, Awala villages of Kumbashi district area of Mariga LGA.

“The hoodlums were in disarray and large number of cattle were recovered, just as . further monitoring continues”, SP Wasiu Abiodun maintained.

TRIBUNEONLINE