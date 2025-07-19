Kaduna govt inaugurates committee for distribution of fertiliser to 100,000 farmers

Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani, has inaugurated a multi-stakeholder committee to oversee the transparent and efficient distribution of over 300 truckloads of fertiliser to 100,000 farmers across Kaduna.

A statement signed by Commissioner of Agriculture, Alhaji Murtala Dabo, disclosed that the distribution of fertiliser and monitoring will be coordinated by both state and local government committees to ensure credibility, transparency, and local ownership.’’

The statement further explained that membership of the committees will be ‘’drawn from public and private sector representatives, civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders, labour unions, security agencies, and anti-corruption bodies.’’

The Commissioner further said that this ‘’holistic approach reflects Kaduna State’s unwavering commitment to inclusive agricultural transformation, rural development, and sustainable food systems.’’

According to him, the initiative is part of the government’s effort to enhance food security, improve rural livelihoods, and boost agricultural productivity across communities.’’

The statement further disclosed that each beneficiary will receive two bags of free fertilizer under the smallholder farmer category, adding that ‘’in a second category, commercial farmers will benefit from a targeted input subsidy programME.’’

Alhaji Murtala explained that fertiliser will be made available to commercial farmers at a 40% subsidized rate.

‘’This intervention is designed to encourage agribusiness expansion, support job creation efforts in the agricultural value chain, and strengthen price competitiveness in the commodity market through reduced input costs,’’ he said.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Kaduna State Government will also enrol 100,000 smallholder farmers into the crop risk insurance scheme in addition to the input support.

He noted that the insurance scheme ‘’is aimed at safeguarding farmers’ yields against the risks of pest infestation, crop diseases, and adverse weather conditions linked to climate change.’’

Alhaji Murtala also explained that the scheme is part of the administration’s broader commitment to building a resilient and secure agricultural system.