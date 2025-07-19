APC to ADC: Your criticisms of Tinubu’s state burial for Buhari unreasonable

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exploited the elaborate state burial accorded to the late President Muhammadu Buhari for cheap political gains.

The opposition party made the allegation in a statement issued on Friday by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

In a counter-statement released on Sunday, the APC described the claim as “unconscionable” and “a display of lack of empathy.”

Felix Morka, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, dismissed the ADC as “a party of mindless political dregs — a dump site for Nigeria’s internally displaced politicians — ready to do or say anything in pursuit of attention, but sinking deeper into the quicksand of ignominy.”

The APC urged Nigerians to be wary of a political party it described as one populated by individuals willing to exploit tragedy for political gain.

The statement reads:

“Triggered by the dignified state burial of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away last week, and the show of compassion and support for his bereaved family by the government and people of Nigeria, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in a statement dated Friday, July 18, 2025, accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of exploiting the former president’s death for political gains.

“The party’s criticism of the dignified burial accorded to the late President is as spooky as it is unconscionable. Once again, the ADC has proven itself ignorant of customary state protocols, lacking both empathy and basic humanity.

“It has drawn for itself the portrait of a party of mindless political dregs — a dump for Nigeria’s internally displaced politicians — eager to say or do anything for attention, while sinking further into the quicksand of disgrace.

“That the ADC is blowing up over the state burial of the late President only highlights its duplicity and insensitivity. What would the ADC have had President Tinubu do? Deny the late President Buhari the honour of a befitting state burial? Withhold empathy and support from the bereaved former First Family? A party that begrudges the dead surely disdains the living.

“It is entirely unacceptable for the ADC to politicize a solemn moment of national grief, particularly as its senseless statement was issued during a declared week of mourning. Referring to heartfelt gestures and official honours for the late President as ‘exploitation’ is beyond the pale and falls far outside the bounds of responsible opposition politics.

“Clearly, the party and its villainous leaders have allowed their humanity to be corroded by desperation for inordinate and self-serving power.”

The statement further noted:

“The late President Buhari lived a life of illustrious service to the country — as a soldier, a military Head of State, and a two-term democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was also a father and a human being, survived by a loving but grieving family, worthy of our collective empathy and national support at this difficult time.

“President Bola Tinubu has shown compassion and a deep sense of loss for a friend, close political associate, and predecessor. He demonstrated patriotism and leadership by overseeing and participating in honouring the late President, who gave so much to our nation.

“Nigerians must remain wary of the ADC and its band of political marauders — prowling for power with nothing to offer except falsehoods and vicious attacks on a President who is working tirelessly for the transformation and progress of our country.”

TRIBUNEONLINE