No space, facilities for pregnant students in Elizade University ― VC

The Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, Ondo State, has warned female students of the institution with pregnancies to stay away from school and lecture rooms during pregnancy.

The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Professor Olukayode Amund, who handed this warning during the 10th matriculation ceremony of the university, said the institution will not harbour pregnant students within the premises of the school.

Amund explained that the policy to ban pregnant women from the school was premised on the non-availability of facilities to attend to expectant mothers on campus, hence pregnant students are not allowed in the school.

The vice-chancellor who also warned the new intakes against any social vices said stringent measures will be melted on any student violating the institution’s regulations.

He disclosed that the new intakes were the highest since the establishment of the institution in 2012, and said 526 fresh students were admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said about 30 courses had been fully accredited for undergraduate programmes in the four faculties of law, engineering, basic and applied sciences and humanities as well as social and management sciences.

The vice-chancellor disclosed that new programmes had also been introduced in architecture, quantity surveying and estate management in the faculty of environmental science.

He said: “Let me reiterate the vision of Elizade University, which is to be globally competitive while our mission is to produce graduates with appropriate skills and knowledge for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.

“The university maintains a zero-tolerance for cultism, brigandage, physical violence, drug abuse, stealing and indecent dressing.

“The university hostels have no care facilities for expectant mothers and would not harbour pregnant students on campus. To be fore-warned is to be fore-armed.

“The student’s handbook is currently under review to spell out the rules of engagement on campus, the violation of which shall attract appropriate sanctions.

To this end, the founder of the university, Chief (Dr.) Michael Ade Ojo, has invested heavily in robust physical infrastructure to replicate what is obtainable in the developed world with a view to discouraging patronage of Universities overseas by the teeming population of Nigerian students seeking admission into Universities.

“Our university is a leader in the area of Open Educational Resources (OER) having uploaded our teaching materials on the Learner Management System, whilst our programmes in entrepreneurship are international in nature.”