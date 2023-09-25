The Lagos State government has stated that the planned protest by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against the suspension of the activities of the state chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) would be in breach of the Rule of Law.

The Rule of Law expects both parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the application for a stay of execution and appeal.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made this statement on Monday in a release to newsmen in reaction to the protest.

He declared that the exercise was unnecessary and meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, especially considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

Omotoso recalled that a 35-man Ad-hoc Caretaker Committee was constituted by the state government to manage the state’s parks and garages under the control of RTEAN pending the resolution of the internal dispute and to immediately stop the violence in some parts of the state.

This move was in line with the recommendations of the Y2004 White Paper on Transport Union Matters in the state.

He urged both labour unions to embrace dialogue, stating that such an approach was “better and safer for our economic and social well-being.”

The text of the statement read:

“The Lagos State Government has noted the plan by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest the September 2022 suspension of the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos Chapter, in motor parks and garages in Lagos State due to violence and internal strife.

“A 35-man Ad-hoc Caretaker Committee was constituted by the State Government to manage the state’s parks and garages under the control of RTEAN pending the resolution of the internal dispute and to immediately stop the violence in some parts of the state, in line with the recommendations of the Y2004 White Paper on Transport Union Matters in the State.

“Now, the TUC has scheduled a protest for September 24 to force the return of RTEAN to the parks, following a verdict of the National Industrial Court (NIC).





“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has filed an appeal against this judgement and has a pending application for a stay of execution of the said judgement.

“Therefore, the protest will be in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the application for a stay of execution and appeal.

“The planned protest is unnecessary and meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, especially considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

“TUC/RTEAN should embrace dialogue. It is better and safer for our economic and social well-being.”

