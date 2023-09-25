A final year student of Computer Science Department at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) identified as Aliyu Imam Kabir has set his sight on developing a detective card reader as his project at the end of 2023 academic session.

According to him, the idea of this project has been long in his mind but is still doubtful of its implementation due to the expenses and costs attached to it.

“I have been longing for God to sustain my life to reach this final undergraduate moment, so that I can offer my own contribution using the knowledge gotten from the university, to develop a detective card reader, which will be beneficial to low funded organizations”, he said.

While speaking with Tribune CampusXtra, Aliyu refused to disclose the overall idea in details, but explained vividly the kind of cheap detective reader that he has been planning to develop as his project.

“The detective reader is a kind of computerized or digital attendance detector which can be used by a user to register his/her attendance without writing name with a pen on a sheet,” he explained.

He further revealed how the reader will be beneficial to government or private organizations, tertiary institutions, in library, lecture halls when ensuring students’ or members’ attendance, for security and disciplinary purposes.

“First, the card reader which is like ATM Card, will easily mark the attendance of the registered members of every organisation to avoid delay in writing attendance or impersonation by the members.

“Secondly, in this present situation of downtrodden insecurity, it can help in security measures. Unregistered member or student can not just follow his/her friend to a lecture hall. It will detect them.

“It will aid in promoting a code of conduct and identity check,” he added.

During an interview with this reporter, Aliyu disclosed that he was motivated by the idea during his diploma program at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria when he and a couple of students developed a marketing website.

When asked about the time frame, challenges, and estimated amount to implement the project, Aliyu further revealed that it’s possible, especially based on his financial muscles.





“Highest I can finish it in two months with (N100,000) minimum or (N150,000) thousands naira maximum. Right now, I just resume the second semester, and my project supervisor is waiting for me to submit my project topic.

“My plan is to submit it as my project because I am sure he will accept it. But the money to spend on it is a big issue, especially during this subsidy era.

“I couldn’t submit any topic last semester because I went home to see whether I could get enough money for this planned project. However, upon my resumption, I’m still unsure of embarking on it due to lack of sufficient money,” he stated.

