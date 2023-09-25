The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has stated that relevant authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, the Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this.

She assured that the situation was under control, with fire service and police personnel on the scene.

Adeh mentioned that the fire, which began around 7:00 a.m., affected the chambers of two judges. However, the extent of the property damage is yet to be ascertained.

She also informed that the cause of the fire outbreak is still being investigated by the appropriate authorities.

