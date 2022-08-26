An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm, International Control System (ICS), has debunked an online report alleging that it was awarded a N289.8 million contract to supply office stationeries to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The ICT firm said there was no iota of truth in the said report, urging the public to disregard any such report calling for a probe of JAMB over the purported contract.

A statement issued by the company and signed by Fidelis Okpala, which was made available to newsmen, on Friday, in Abuja, said it has instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against the authors of the embarrassing report.

No N289.8mn contract awarded to us by JAMB, ICT firm clarifies

Okpala said it was an aberration for a renowned IT company to be involved in the supply of office stationeries in this present era of digital transformation.

The company’s statement was titled: ‘Refutal on the alleged award of contract for the supply of office stationeries worth N289,859,700 VAT inclusive, to International Control System on 14th June and May 14th 2021 which worth was over (N18,984,420.84) by JAMB’.

It reads: “The attention of the management of International Control Systems Limited, an IT solutions and services provider, has been drawn to an article recently published exclusively by an online media platform titled: “EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC To Probe Education Agency…JAMB”.

“It was alleged in the said article that a contract for the supply of office stationeries worth (N289,859,700) VAT inclusive was awarded to International Control Systems on 14th June and May 14th, 2021 which worth was over (N18, 984, 420. 84) signed by one Mufutua A. Bello.

“This is a very malicious and false allegation as International Control Systems Limited was not awarded any contract of the alleged amounts to supply office stationeries. It is indeed an aberration for a renowned IT company to be involved in the supply of office stationeries in this era of digital transformation solutions in all sectors of the economy globally.





“Our journalists should at all times report verified facts and not fake news. We, therefore, request that the general public should therefore ignore this mischievous, wicked and very unfortunate reportage in our collective quest to fight corruption and fraud.”