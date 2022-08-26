Why I wore sneakers to NBA conference — Shettima

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Kashim Shettima has said that he deliberately wore sneakers to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 62nd annual general conference, on Monday to snub the audience.

The former governor of Borno State, who was at the event to represent his principal and running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been trending on social media over his choice of outfit for the conference.

While explaining the motive behind the dressing in a social media video posted on Thursday, Shettima said he deliberately wore the dress to snub the audience and a certain presidential candidate who had planned mischief against him.

In his words, the banker cum politician said, “I was in Lagos for the NBA conference. It was held in Eko Hotels, it was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic city, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I sent my recce team, one of the presidential candidates, he funded his agents, they held a meeting for three nights consequently, to plan mischief. When I was told it was a hostile crowd. I’m a banker, I was trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I’m a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to the NBA to snub at them.”