No meaningful development without data ― Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday affirmed that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, even as they both stressed the importance of data in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.

The duo made this assertion while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology 2.0 held in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Smart Data. Smarter Lagos.’

The event also had the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Plc., Dr. Demola Sogunle, as keynote speaker.

Osinbajo, who joined the event virtually to deliver his address, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was working round the clock to make Nigeria a smart country, noting that human creativeness and ingenuities were major assets needed to make the society a smart place.

The vice president said Buhari’s administration would continue to pursue its digital and technology driven agenda to keep the country at pace with the rest of the world, declaring that Smart Data makes Smart Governance.

“Data is everything, we are gathering economic data, demographic data and other data coupled with our resourcefulness to manage over two million people. So we must leverage on technology and data for better plans, policy design and decisions making. Smart data makes smart Governance,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, in his own remark, reiterated commitment of his administration to make Lagos a Smartest City by digitalising every operations in the state.

He vowed that the state was leaving no stone unturned to give residents sound governance through data gathering.

This was just as he disclosed that the state government was deploying 6000 kilometers fiber boxes in in every nooks and crannies of the state, adding: “We are working with Discos to ensure that power is stable in the state because we can’t operate without power supply.”

“We need to know ourselves, so with data obtained from Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) and other agencies, we shall be able to plan well, take sound decisions and make better policies.

“All these efforts are geared towards making Lagos a smarter city in every sector of our economy in line with our economic agenda of THEMES,” he said.

