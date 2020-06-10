No governance in Ekiti , says Buhari’s aide, Ojudu

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has said the government of Ekiti state under Dr Kayode Fayemi has performed below expectations since it assumed duties in 2018.

Ojudu who represented Ekiti Central senatorial district in the seventh Senate noted that the performances of the governor was giving the party bad light in the eyes of the citizens.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the presidential aide revealed that the majority of leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who worked for his victory in 2018 have been abandoned and sidelined on the affairs of the party.

According to Ojudu, ” Where is the focus on the people now? Is it roads the government is constructing? Is it providing employment? Is it providing food? Where is the governance? I want you to do a search on google and tell me where the projects are.

“Take Borno state and also Ekiti State. Look at what Borno state Governor, Professor Zulum has done since he was sworn in till today and then take a look at what Ekiti state Governor has done since he was sworn in. Let us compare the two, when they tell you there is no money, is Zulum in charge of the Central Bank or he is receiving more than what Ekiti is being given?

“What is the population of Borno and what is the population of Ekiti State? You could take three Ekiti state out of Borno. Compare the ratio of the population of Borno to what is going there and the ratio of our population and what is coming here,” he said.

On the reason for some leaders of the party challenging the ward, local government and state executives of the party in court and the allegation of Fayemi running the party like a one-man show, Ojudu said, ” Some of us outraged have taken a step different from ours and left the party but someone like me and a few other patriots can’t do that because we can’t abandon the house we built. We shall stay in the party and fight to salvage it.

“Nobody can chase us away from the APC or from the progressives community. Rather it is we who will chase those among us whose temperament are not progressive to where they belong. I will remain a member of the progressives party till I die.

“So whatever it is I did not like, I will fight within and that is what we are trying to do now. Those with us today, governing over us and riding roughshod over our party members and our people will soon find their way out of our party. Mark my words they will soon be on their way out. They are already working at it.

“They have not call any meeting of leaders of the party. No meeting, no caucus, I don’t know how one man can run a show of the party . He is a puppeteer. He beats the drum and others just dance to it.”

But in a swift reaction, Fayemi described Ojudu’s vituperation against his government as an indication of someone who have lost touch of developmental strides of his administration in the state.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Segun Dipe, the governor said, “Ojudu is sounding like what people are claiming he is. We believe his appointment can’t be divorced from being an Ekiti man. Yes, Senator Ojudu doesn’t come home and doesn’t recognize Ekiti at the moment.

“What you don’t understand you will always see fault in it. For now, he is excused from seeing the negative side because he is already a stranger and alien to the people and the party. He is practising deliberate amnesia. He chooses to forget what he wants to forget and remember what he wants to remember. In the long run, there is governance and there is APC in Ekiti State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 13,464 After 663 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 13,464… Read full story

Olu Jacobs Is Alive, Says Lala Akindoju

As anxiety over the rumoured death of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, heightened in the last two hours, popular actress and a close member of the family, Lala Akindoju, has debunked the death rumour. Rumours of the demise of Jacobs were rife on social media platforms but Akindoju said the news should be disregarded as Jacobs was doing fine… Read full story

Edo 2020: APC Inaugurates Screening Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, on Tuesday, inaugurated screening and appeal Committees ahead of June 22 governorship primary in Edo State. Professor Jonathan Ayuba will serve as Chairman of the Screening Committee, while Professor Abubakar Fari will lead the Appeals committee… Read full story

Senate To Investigate BPE Over Non-Performance Of Paper Mills

Senate Committee on Privatisation has been mandated by the Senate to investigate operations and non-performance of paper mills sold by Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) to private owners… Read full story

Reps Halt Sale Of NECO Buildings, TSB, International Trade Fair

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, directed the supervisory Boards of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), International Trade Fair Complex, as well as management of National Examination Council (NECO) to halt the sale and concession of all properties within and outside the country, pending the conclusion of the… Read full story

CEO Tonimas Oil And Gas, Anthony Enukeme Is Dead

The Chief executive officer of Tonimas Oil and Gas, Chief Anthony Obiagboso Enukeme is dead. Chief Enukeme, who is also APGA board of trustee member passed on at the early hours of Monday… Read full story

Court Declares Aguma Rivers APC Acting Chair

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has declared Hon Igo Aguma, the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state. The court also compelled the party to allow all members of the party loyal to Sen Magnus Abe, who purchased from for the congresses of the party in 2018 to take part in the process… Read full story

COVID-19: Gombe Taskforce Raises Alarm Over Upsurge In Positive Cases, Cry For Lack Of Funds To Operate

In his periodic update on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, Chairman of the Gombe State COVID-19 Taskforce, Professor Idris Mohammed, has raised an alarm of community spread of the infection… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Bandits On The Prowl

LAST week, Katsina State governor, Honourable Aminu Bello Masari, vowed that he would no longer negotiate with bandits in the state. His grouse was that they had reneged on an agreement reached with the state government. According to him, they promised to repent and leave the North-West, but “they did not… Read full story