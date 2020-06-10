Kuwait reopens mosques after 3 months of suspension

Kuwait on Wednesday, announced the opening of mosques after almost three months closure due to coronavirus, as part of steps to restore normal life in the country.

Fahd Al-Afasy, Kuwaiti Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, however, said only mosques in residential areas are allowed to reopen.

As a precautionary measure, worshippers must wear face masks, keep social distancing, and bring their own mats to pray on, he said.

Several Islamic charities celebrated the decision by distributing meat of 100 sheep to needy people.

Kuwait has taken several measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, such as suspending commercial flights and closing mosques and public parks.

On May 31, Kuwait ended the full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperated closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experiences and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

NAN

