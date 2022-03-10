No extension of 2022 UTME, DE registration ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned prospective candidates in the ongoing 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) Registration exercises scheduled to end on 26th March, 2022 that there will be no extension of date.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the time scheduled for the registration exercise from 19th February, to 26th March, 2022, is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the Board to conduct the exercise.

Benjamin further explained that it was practically impossible for the Board to even contemplate any extension of registration as sister examination bodies such as West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), have their allotted time which the Board could not usurp.

He noted that registration and examination dates are usually not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

He added that before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examinations bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to.

“This announcement is necessary because of the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of the capacity of the Board to register more daily.

“By this announcement, the Board is urging prospective candidates who desire to register for the 2022/23 UTME/DE to come out to register as they have only two weeks to do so as no extension would be granted after the close of registration.

