No case of abduction at Federal university Dutsinma in Katsina ― Management

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu
No case of abduction at Federal university

The management of Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State, has denied rumours making the rounds that armed bandits have attacked the institution and abducted some students.

Speaking in an interview, on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the university, Malam Habibu Matazu, said people or rather parents should ignore the rumour.

According to him, since the outbreak of the news on social media, the university had been receiving calls from all over the country on the rumour of abduction.

He said for the record, there was no case of armed bandits attack on any of the campuses of the institution.

“The university has adequate security personnel which includes the military, police, civil defence and local vigilante that are keeping vigil of the university for 24-hour.”

He said, “both campuses of the institution are also fenced and under constant security surveillance,” while urging students, parents and guardians as well as the university community to disregard the rumour.

Also, he pleaded with the residents of the area to cooperate with the security operatives as measures to safeguard them and members of the university community have been intensified.

