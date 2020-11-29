No artiste is a threat to me —Daayuur

Fast-rising United Kingdom-based Nigerian singer, Dapo Aiyegbusi, better known as Daayuur, has revealed that as far as the Nigerian music industry is concerned, none of the established acts poses a threat to his career.

Daayur, in a brief interview with R, insisted that he’s motivated by what they have done to make greater exploits and set new records. He said the skills these acts pose are also a push to improve on his craft.

“When people listen to my songs, they tend to want to compare me to some of the best in the industry and they want to know if I am not threatened by those top acts or if I think I can go far and my response is simple, I am not threatened by the existence of any big act simply because I am not in competition with anyone. Rather than compete or feel threatened, I will say I am motivated by great things these guys have done. Some of them have got Grammy nominations, won international awards, these are kind of things that put me on my toes. Even the voice of a thing many see as the attraction, I still appreciate the likes of 2baba, Wande Coal and others we kind of have similarities with what we can do with our voices, however, I still don’t ignore checking them out to improve myself,“Daayuur explained.

With hit tracks such as Africa Woman, She Carry, Obi and many more to his credit, Daayuur, an Afropop singer, has been keeping the flag of his music career flying, especially in the northern part of England where he holds sway.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…