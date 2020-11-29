60 gospel musicians for Opelope Anointing’s 60th birthday

About 60 gospel musicians are warming up to celebrate gospel minister, Evangelist Dunni Olanrewaju, poplarly known as Opelope Anointing as she turns 60 on December 2.

R gathered that about 60 gospel artistes have been lined up to celebrate the singer in a two-day event tagged ‘Birthday Praise Tribute and ‘Celebration of Music Icon’ on December 1 and 2 in Lagos State.

Gospel musicians, including Pastor Joseph Adelakun, popularly known as Ayewa, Evangelists Funmi Aragbaye, Bola Are, Ojo Ade, Timi Orokoya, Tope Alabi, Bukola Akinade, Debo Ojugbuyi, Lanre Teriba, Esther Igbekele, Mega 99, and a host of others will converge on Saint Anthony Event Hall, Egbeda/Idimu, Lagos.

On December 2, Chief Executive Officer of Biscon Communications, Prince Bisi Olatilo, and the mother-of-the day, Dame Abimbola Fashola, among other dignitaries such as Ambassador Yemi Farounbi; Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chief Titi Tomori Ponle, others will grace the event.

Music icon, King Sunny Ade will thrill guests at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

