NNPP mourns Buhari

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the late Nigerian leader as an epitome of modesty and discipline.

The NNPP said that with Buhari’s passing, Nigeria has lost a dignified and purposeful leader who was a father figure to many.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, reflected on the two eras when the late former leader was at the helm of affairs and affirmed his sterling qualities as a modest, disciplined and patriotic leader.

“Of course, in a deeper evaluation, the late President Muhammadu Buhari was quite a dignified and purposeful leader. We could see that element of purposefulness in him in and out of office and his usual milk of human kindness as a father figure for many. He was well loved by his people, who treated him as a hero.

“He also exemplified modesty, discipline, and many reckon with him as a patriot. Buhari will be remembered as a dedicated soldier who served Nigeria as Head of State and a ‘born-again’ democrat who did his best as a civilian President. We will miss him,” Johnson noted in the statement.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdausi,” the statement read.

