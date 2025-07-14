Yemi Solade apologises to Afeez Owo for slapping him on set

Veteran actor Yemi Solade has publicly tendered an apology to fellow actor and filmmaker Afeez Owo Abiodun over a decades-old altercation on a movie set.

Speaking during a recent interview on ‘Behind the Fame African A-List’, Solade recounted how he slapped Afeez while filming in a town on the outskirts of Ibadan more than 20 years ago.

According to him, the incident occurred after filming wrapped up and the town experienced a power outage. Solade, frustrated by the situation, said Afeez who was then serving as the production manager appeared dismissive of his complaints, prompting him to react violently.

“Let me apologise to Afeez Abiodun. I slapped him once. He was the production manager of a movie I can’t recall the year.

“We finished filming in a town outside Ibadan, and everywhere was in blackout. As the production manager, he was the one to report to, and when he didn’t take me seriously, that slap just came from nowhere in the dark. I didn’t like it. He left the location early the next morning, and we didn’t see him again,” Solade said.

The Nollywood star expressed deep regret over the incident, acknowledging that his response was wrong and long overdue for a direct apology.

“It’s been a long time, like 20 years. I’ve spoken bitterly about it to some people before, but let me stick to Afeez I’m sorry. Mabinu simi,” he added.

Solade also reflected on his temperament, admitting that he does not tolerate insults easily, which he described as a personal weakness that may have contributed to his reaction at the time.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE