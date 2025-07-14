Politics

Stop insulting Buhari, Shehu Sani warns Nigerians

Israel Arogbonlo
APC mourns former President Buhari

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has cautioned Nigerians against speaking ill of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in London.

Shehu Sani’s call for restraint comes amid mixed reactions to Buhari’s demise, with some leaders paying tribute while others criticise his legacy.

“We are all mortals awaiting an uncertain fate at uncertain times and uncertain places.

“A living man is still on trial and cannot judge the dead. Let the sleeping soul rest.”

This appeal reflects a cultural sentiment prevalent in many African societies, including Nigeria, where respect for the deceased is deeply valued.

Activist Omoyele Sowore was among those who criticised Buhari’s legacy, describing it as “terrible” and marked by “repression, economic hardship, insecurity, and religious bigotry.”

Sowore stated, “Buhari left behind a terrible legacy… a man whose rule both in uniform and civilian garb left deep scars on Nigeria’s democratic fabric.

