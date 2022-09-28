NNPCL partnership with Indian oil to increase gas supply by 194 per cent

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has partnered with Indian Oil Company to achieve 194 per cent increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas).

In 2021, the country’s supply was 1.7mmt but with the partnership, supply is projected to increase to 5 million metric tonnes.

Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPCL, Engr Adeyemi Adetunji, made the disclosure at the World LPG Association India-Nigeria Summit 2022 in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria’s abundant gas resources informed her Net Zero commitments by 2060 and the declaration of 2021-2030 as Decade of Gas.

In view of this, he said ELPS I1, OE5 and AKK will deliver a total of 6.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to demand nodes across the country and are at various stages of completion.

“We have strong presence in the LPG value chain contributing about 45 per cent of Domestic supply via JVs (Oso Bonny River Terminal), affiliates (Nigeria LNG Ltd & Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Limited) and subsidiaries (NPDC),” he added.

Also, he disclosed that NNPC Limited is positioned to deploy 740 LPG Micro-Distribution Centers (MDCS), 37 Filling Plants and Skids in its 541 stations within the next three years.

