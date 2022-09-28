Soludo condemns killing of soldiers in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has strongly condemned the killing of soldiers who were ambushed on a routine patrol at Umunze by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement made available to journalists in Awka, on Wednesday evening, by Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, Soludo said “We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay. We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people that attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest. There will be absolutely no hiding place for them.

“Going forward, our actions will show, as these people must surely pay for this heinous and repulsive attack.”

The Governor, therefore, urged Ndi Anambra to remain calm and law-abiding as the security agencies are on top of the situation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano

THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….