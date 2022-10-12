146 petroleum tankers arrive Suleja Depot as Lokoja flood recedes

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday, said 146 petroleum tankers have arrived at Suleja Depot following the recession of the Lokoja flood.

For weeks, fuel queues have resurfaced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environ, development authorities blamed on the massive flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Most houses and properties were submerged, making it almost impossible for fuel tankers and other vehicles to pass through.

But giving an update on the fuel supply situation, in Abuja, the Group Executive Director (GED), Engr Adeyemi Adetunji said more petroleum products trucks have started arriving in Abuja and other destinations.

His words: “As of yesterday, October 11, 2022, 146 petroleum tanker trucks arrived Suleja Depot for dispatches even as of today.

“Products delivery to other parts of the country are also continuing with the improved vehicular movements Northwards.”

In addition, he said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has also intervened with the rehabilitation of 10 sections of the damaged Bida-Agaie road, Niger state.

Speaking further, he said in a bid to ensure unhindered movement of trucks, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority(NMDPRA) and NNPCL have allowed the rerouting of trucks carrying petroleum products from Warri and Ogara axis through Portharcourt and Makurdi into Abuja and other parts of the North.

To this end, the GED assured that the Company was working towards achieving normalcy even as he warned against panic buying as there were sufficient petroleum products in stock.

“NNPCL would like to assure the general public that it has sufficient petroleum products in stock and that there is no need for panic buying,” he stressed.

