NNPC gets $1bn to fund upstream operations of NPDC

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja 
NNPC , NPDC, NNPC, NPDC, Explosion, Delta, NNPC audited reports, NNPC, Products sales, cost of production, oil companies, pipeline, vandalism

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it got a prepayment funding of $1billion  to support the upstream operations of its subsidiary, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

It said the crude oil prepayment has enabled it to pay NPDC’s $700million tax obligations to the Federal Government, with the balance utilised to fund NPDC’s capital and operating expenditures.

This was contained in a statement issued by Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affair Division(NNPC).

It said the prepayment financing is backed by future oil production of NPDC and utilises a well-established structure to enable the purchaser of the crude, Eagle Export Funding Limited, to raise financing in the domestic and international markets, to fund an upfront payment to NNPC under a Forward Sale Agreement (FSA).

ALSO READ: BHM releases second edition of ‘The concept of virality’

The Corporation explained that The financing which funded the prepayment has been structured over two tranches: a 5 year USD amortising tranche (“Tranche 1”) and a 7 year NGN amortising tranche (“Tranche 2”). Both tranches benefit from a cash sweep with the 7-year tranche having a 1-year non-call period.

“These tranches shall be repaid by Eagle Export Funding Limited from the export sale proceeds of the NPDC crude, which in turn are backed by Letters of Credit, issued by banks with a minimum credit rating, in line with market precedent.

The export price for the crude is the relevant NNPC Official Selling Price (OSP) for the corresponding calendar month and crude grade. Vitol and Matrix Energy have executed the standard NNPC Crude Oil Sale & Purchase Agreement,” it said.

It stated that the participants in the Eagle Export Funding Limited deal include Standard Chartered Bank, United Bank for Africa, Afrexim Bank, Union Bank and two oil trading companies, Vitol and Matrix Energy.

However, it said despite the constrained liquidity situation in the financing markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the pricing and terms obtained for the USD and NGN funding tranches were very competitive and better than precedent transactions.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FROM QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER, I NOW DRILL MADAM WELLA IN ZA OTHER ROOM TILL SHE CRIES TEARS OF JOY.

KILL IT ONCE! AND GET RID OF ULCER COMPLETELY WITH THIS NATURAL LASTING SOLUTION! PIKIN WAY SAY HIM MAMA NO GO REST, HIM NO GO REST TOO! CLICK HERE NOW TO PLACE ODER WITH FREE DELIVERY

You might also like
Latest News

NPDC to set up 500,000 barrel gas plant in Edo

Latest News

Reps probe over $100m NNPC insurance policy on non-existing assets

Latest News

NNPC remits over N1.8trn into federation account in one year

Latest News

NNPC remits N219.16bn into Federation Account in April

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More