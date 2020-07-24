Ondo 2020 : Stay away from SDP, Rep warns Ajayi, others

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned aspirants who lost in their various political parties not to venture into seeking their ambitions in SDP.

Member of the House of Representatives, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, who gave this warning on his Facebook page urged such politicians not cause a crisis in the party.

Adefisoye wrote on his Facebook that “Congrats to the winners of both the APC and PDP party primaries.

“As for the rest, stay in your party and work for the candidates. No carry your wahala come another person party. Wahala full here already”.

However, there are strong indications that some politicians including the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, are weighing the option of contesting under the SDP platform to realise their governorship ambition.

Ajayi failed to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket as the 2016 governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, who emerged the candidate of the party.

Ajayi, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month for the PDP was the first runner up after pulling 657 votes in the just concluded PDP primary.

It was gathered that the embattled deputy governor is already reaching out to some national leaders of the SDP to concede the party ticket for him.

A source in Ajayi’s camp revealed that “our oga will soon travel to Abuja to finalise his next move. You know some logistics must be involved and immediately he is able to raise enough fund, he will get SDP ticket”.

However, another source said leaders of SDP party in the state may reject Agboola as they are not prepared to support politicians who will use their platform for their own gain at the end of the day and abandon the party.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Ajayi, Babatope Okeowo, described the development as a fallacy and said there was no plan to move to another party.

He said “moving to other political party is not an option. Agboola Ajayi is not desperate for power and will not embark on such political journey.”

