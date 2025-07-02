NMCN inducts 365 foreign-trained nurses into profession

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has inducted 365 foreign-trained nurses into the profession as they graduated from 15 foreign institutions and completed their adaptation program in 10 Nigerian universities offering Bachelor of Nursing Science degree programmes.

The Acting Registrar of NMCN, Alhassan Ndagi, while speaking with the media at the 14th induction ceremony of foreign trained nurses who passed the 2025 professional examination in general nursing in Abuja, said the council is committed to promoting and maintaining excellence in nursing and medical education and practice in Nigeria, in line with global best practices.

He disclosed that the Council ensures that foreign-trained nurses fulfill all mandatory requirements and attain base standards that enable them to practice nursing in Nigeria and beyond.

“The inductees came from various countries, including the Niger Republic, with 148 candidates, followed by Cameroon with 79 candidates, Ghana with 55 candidates, India with 24 candidates, the Philippines with 14 candidates,

Cyprus with 12 candidates, Sudan with 10 candidates, Turkey with 9 candidates, Egypt with 5 candidates, and Iran with 4 candidates. There was also 1 candidate each from China, Georgia, Kenya, Liberia, and Uganda.

The universities where they attended their adaptation programmes in Nigeria include Bayero University Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Sokoto, University of Port Harcourt, and University of Ibadan, among others.

Ndagi emphasized the importance of these nurses being exemplary ambassadors of the nursing profession, demonstrating humility, discipline, and respect in their interactions with the public.

He advised them to let kindness and compassion guide their care for all patients, practice within their scope, in accordance with the highest ethical standards of the profession, and uphold the fundamental responsibilities of a professional nurse.

He also encouraged the inductees to embrace lifelong learning, explore opportunities for self-development, and acquire higher degrees to ascend in the nursing profession.

Dr. Ganiyu Oladokun, who represented the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), emphasized the importance of fostering strong inter-professional relationships among healthcare providers.

He encouraged nurses to collaborate closely with medical doctors, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists, and other allied health professionals to enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery across the country.

Oladokun reaffirmed the MDCN’s commitment to upholding high standards of medical practice in Nigeria. He noted that the Council continues to strengthen its regulatory framework to ensure that healthcare services meet the expectations and needs of the Nigerian population. According to him, effective regulation is central to achieving excellence in patient care and maintaining public trust in the health sector.

Addressing the issue of foreign-trained healthcare professionals, Dr. Oladokun commended those who have completed adaptation programs across ten Nigerian universities.

He urged them to align themselves with Nigeria’s healthcare protocols and practices. He stressed the need for these professionals to fully integrate into the local system by adhering to ethical standards and prioritizing patient-centered care. “The patient must always be at the heart of all clinical decisions and practices,” he added.