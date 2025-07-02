Women supporting women is still a mirage in politics—Olabat

Afolabi, Olabisi Habibat, popularly known as Olabat, is a grassroots politician with years of experience; she is also the woman coordinator of GSMists, a pro-PDP political organisation in Oyo State. In this interview with ADEOLA OJO, she speaks on the plight of women politicians, how women encounter barriers that differ from those men face in politics and how women are subjected to a fierce scrutiny unlike their male counterparts, among other issues. Experts:

During election campaigns, women take the front in customised attires, dancing, singing and organizing but after elections, they are nowhere to be found. Is it that women are only good for singing and campaigns in Nigerian politics?

Thank you very much; you are indeed right that this is what happens. And the truth is that the society is not favorable to women, especially in politics because they believe our job is at home as a wife and mother. There is this belief that women are just meant for the kitchen. Thank God for the new era we have now. And if you look at the roots, it started from the time of our fathers because they don’t believe in training female children and do not give female children the opportunity to explore their strengths but give power and all opportunities to the male. This created the belief that females can’t do anything than manage the home but we thank God that they have realized their mistakes and females now get training opportunities, though the mindset has not changed and women still face a lot of inequalities and unrealistic standards. But we thank God that women are now fighting their way to the top. So, if we do the same work with the male, go to the same school and have same experience, why can’t we have leadership roles in the society aside welfare? We can even do it better because we have nurturing instincts and better ability to multitask, I believe staunchly that what a man can do, the woman can do it much better. And what we call politics started in the home. What you are doing in your house, that’s what you are expected to come and do outside; we women take care of the home, the man, our children and even hold down professional jobs at the same time, so, who created the impression that we cannot hold serious elective position or appointment in the society? When men have issues outside, they discuss with their wives at home and get counsel, why then can’t we apply our knowledge to the benefit of the society? So basically, what we are saying is that women can do much more that dance and sing.

Do you agree that women are underrepresented in politics and decision making?

Yes, because we have quite a few women in elected and appointed posts. Look at the federal House of Assembly, the state of assembly; even as local government chairman, women are very few and when you check the ratio against men, they are almost nonexistent. Women are grossly underrepresented in Nigerian politics.

What do you think is responsible for this?

I know we all agree that there are few women in politics and women are underrepresented due to factors that have been in existence for a very long period of time. Religion and culture did not invest in women; they make women to be like second hand citizens. Also, finance, because campaigning and running for office in Nigeria is expensive and we are dealing with women who don’t get financial support like the men. And again, lack of party support because they underestimate women. Even in our party, because we don’t have the resources, they believe we can’t occupy a leadership position. We are not given the opportunity for the posts.

You said women lack financial resources and support from political parties; how does this limit them and what is the way out?

Yes, women are not given the same chances as men and that is where women need to stand for themselves. Women should arise and support each other. And we should do all we can do to support ourselves and gain ground in proving we also have what it takes to move the society forward. We must ensure we have a voice and our say counts. That’s why we have to do it right and get it right.

You just talked about women supporting women. But from experience and what people say, it seems women supporting women is not a norm in politics?

You are right, women supporting women is not a concept that has gained ground in politics. Women rather than support themselves in politics will antagonize you, cast aspersions on your ability and work with the men against you. Even those that are up are worse, they climb and cut off the ladder so other women can’t find a platform to stand on to climb. Though some are now realizing the mistake because it is bouncing back on them and they have discovered that they also need a base from their gender. Now they are seeing it, we have to support ourselves.

When you say support, in which ways?

In terms of finances but not always about money, it could be in terms of morality, emotions, giving counsel, and standing together to fight for ourselves against injustice, because there is no how we won’t have issues, especially in terms of inequalities, and we need to stand up against this as one body. But when there are women, a community on ground for you like women do in other professions to mentor and support themselves, you can take anything up knowing you have a support base to counsel, plan with you and hold your hand.

How do you think traditional gender roles limit the participation of women in politics?

Actually, the society doesn’t really give us the opportunity to explore, contribute and have a voice because of the traditional belief that women can’t lead men and that men are the head. But that’s why I’m still saying we have to join hands and support ourselves. Because these men will not willingly give us a chance to get there, they only dangle few posts to be seen as giving women a chance. It is time that women understand that nobody will give it to you. You have to fight for it and snatch it.

What should women in politics do to ensure they have a better chance of projecting and exploring the opportunities?

That’s why I keep telling women, both the young and the old; that money should not come first. Because if money comes first, if you have the ambition to come out for something and you don’t have the skills, moral and base, running after money alone is an error. Do you have the potential and courage? Because boldness is required to face the intimidations that will come; do you have the required knowledge and academic qualification? Education is number one, get education and prepare yourself, don’t put the finance first. Another important question is, are you a grassroots person? The people know you and those that know you matter; they don’t know you in your party, they don’t know you in your community and immediate environment and you want to aspire for elective post, that’s like a dream. Are you good? When you are in your community, do people associate with you and identify with you? You know that there is difference between party and personality. As a female; work on this first before moving out because we need to put in more work than men to be accepted. Also, never warm anyone’s bed to get posts because how many beds will you warm as you climb higher?

