NLC, TUC declare five-day warning strike in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
A full-scale industrial crisis is brewing in Plateau State following the declaration of a five-day warning strike by the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over non-payment of their salaries and other staff-related issues.

In a letter signed by its chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji, and Acting State Secretary Dalyop Badung, the State chapter of the NLC disclosed that it had begun mobilization of other affiliate unions to that effect.

The letter made available to the Saturday Tribune indicated that the warning strike would begin at midnight on December 11, 2022, while the union implored Plateau workers to strictly comply with the directive.

Speaking with journalists, the chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Plateau State chapter, Titus Malau, said the union arrived at the decision to embark on strike as the government has refused to meet the union’s demands.

He pointed out that despite several attempts to make the government fulfil its obligations, it has reneged on fulfilling the agreement reached on November 11 with the intervention of the Secretary to the Government of the State.

According to him, the demands include irregularities in the computation of salaries and payment of the same to workers; immediate approval and release of the salary structure to guide salary computation; and immediate settlement of outstanding salaries to date.

Malau equally condemned the government’s inability to release workers’ promotions and annual increments with arrears in full.

He said that Congress observed with bitterness the non-release of third-party deductions such as union dues, cooperative deductions, and Federal Mortgage Bank deductions, among others.

