Ex-Tribune Editorial Board Chairman, Dejo Olatoye, dies at 78

Mr Dejo Olatoye, a former Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Nigerian Tribune, is dead. He was aged 78.

His wife, Mrs Christy Olatoye disclosed this on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to her, Olatoye died during a brief illness, adding that details of his burial would be made known after the family’s meeting.

Olatoye also retired from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as its Deputy Editor in Chief in 2006.

Commenting, Mr Olumuyiwa Apara, who was with Olatoye on the Editorial Board of the Nigerian Tribune, described the deceased as “a thoroughbred professional.”

“He was a snaffle to the facts of a story. He was an articulate and fantastic journalist,” Apara said.

