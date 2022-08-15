NIWA deploys watercraft ambulance on Lagos waterways

In response to the critical empowerment of the Search and Rescue team in Lagos and as strategic fulfilment to suggestions made by the cream of maritime media at a recent parley, Dr George Morghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Monday deployed a new ambulance boat to the Lagos area office.

The new watercraft fitted with amber lights and two 175 Horse Power engines made by Yamaha, with cream colour leather interior, fitted with medical equipment, first aid boxes, communication system, and stretchers, will form the fulcrum rapid response to accidents on Lagos waterways.

Rugged and built to ferry accident victims and those who require immediate medical attention to the nearest hospital and Medical Hold Bay, the ambulance watercraft can travel at controlled timing without fear or anxiety of being buffeted by high-impact waves.

“The Lagos waterways have the busiest watercraft traffic all year round, with heritage operators and water users targeted for safety advocacy by the Lagos Area office of the NIWA.

“Thus, we have deployed our task force to curb mishaps on the waterways,” the Lagos Area Manager, Engineer Sarat Braimah stated during the unveiling of the waterways ambulance.

