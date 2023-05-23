The joint unions of the National Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR) have held a joint protest over the non-appointment of the substantive Director General.

This was even as the unions sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the incoming President, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the laid down procedure prevail in the appointment of the next DG of the institute.

According to the Chairman of the joint unions, Moyijo Hussaini who was supported by the other leaders, Rabiu Sani, and Umar Sani told journalists during the protest on Tuesday that the laid down rule of engagement includes written examination and oral interview before anyone could be made the NITR DG/CE.

To this end, the union leaders pleaded with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure that on the resumption of office, the right thing is done.

The protesting workers disclosed that for the records three names have already been shortlisted for onward consideration by Mr. President.

“The Council led by Rt. Honourable Shehu Haruna Lambu having been reinstated by the National Industrial Court (NICN), Abuja on suit no. NICN/ABJ/297/2021 dated 18th May 2022 interviewed the substantive Director General/CE where the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Character Commission, and other stakeholders were invited for the interview. All stakeholders were in attendance except the Ministry who refused to send their delegation for the exercise.

“The best three (3) candidates with the highest scores were submitted to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for onward transmission to Mr President for appointment.

“Instead, the Ministry of Science re-advertised the same position of the Director General on an internal basis dated 29th March 2023 as the Ministry went ahead to make a selection of three (3) names to Mr President for an appointment without due process.

“The Joint Unions, therefore resolved that the earlier interview conducted by Rt. Honourable Shehu Haruna Lambu led Council through a laid down due process and in line with the presidential directives in a letter reference no: SH/COS/16/A/1487 be considered and transmitted to Mr President for the appointment.

“We, therefore call for the immediate suspension of the ongoing selection process which violates extant rules of service and call for President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit our plight to appoint a substantive Director General/CE of Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR), Kaduna,” they said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE