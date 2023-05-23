The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has debunked the rumour making round that he has joined the race for Senate presidency in the 10th national assembly.

Lawan made the clarification in a letter he personally signed on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Senate President said contrary to the report in the media, he has never at anytime told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that “I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.”

He noted that when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

The statement reads, “I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily, I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”

