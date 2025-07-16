NIS to launch digital CERPAC platform August 1

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it will officially launch a digital platform for processing the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) on August 1, 2025.

According to a statement by the NIS spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, the new platform is part of the federal government’s efforts to make immigration services more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

The platform, will allow users to complete and submit CERPAC applications entirely online, eliminating the need for physical forms.

“With effect from August 1, physical CERPAC forms will no longer be accepted,” Akinlabi said. “All CERPAC applications after July 31 must be submitted solely through the online portal.”

He added that the move aims to simplify the application process for both individuals and companies who sponsor expatriates in Nigeria.

Applicants who have already paid but have not submitted their physical forms have until July 31 to do so. After the deadline, any unsubmitted forms will be considered invalid.

“Similarly, individuals and companies with pending submissions are strongly encouraged to complete all processes within the stipulated timeline to avoid any inconvenience,” Akinlabi stated.

He urged those with questions or concerns about the new system to reach out to the Immigration Service via the Public Relations Office.

Akinlabi reaffirmed NIS’s commitment to building a more efficient, tech-driven system that aligns with international standards and best practices.

