‘Call policemen to order,’ Lagos residents beg IGP over alleged unlawful closure of homes

Residents and business owners around Clay Bus Stop, along Kudirat Abiola Way in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, have called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to call the police at Zone 2, Onikan, to order, for allegedly locking up their homes and business premises.

The angry affected residents and business owners accused the police of aiding a notorious land grabber by locking their business premises and homes for more than a month without any notice from the court.

According to the residents, the action of the policemen is not only a defiance of the order of the Inspector General of Police but also a disregard for the law of Lagos State.

They also insisted that house owners were prevented from gaining access to their homes, and businesses were locked up without any prior notice from any court of valid jurisdiction.

Spokesperson of the affected house owners, who is a retiree, Engr Olufemi Fasehun, said that the land in question was lawfully acquired by his father in 1961 and remains duly registered with the Lagos State Land Registry at Alausa.

He narrated that “This property is not only our home but also our legacy. We have been here for over 60 years. But since my father died in 2004, land grabbers have been threatening us.

Now, with the alleged backing of some rogue police officers, the harassment has intensified.”

He identified one Mr. Tomori as a known land grabber claiming to act as a consultant for unnamed Omo Onile (local landowners), allegedly leading multiple invasions on the premises.

The resident narrated that “On June 4, 2025, police officers locked up the family residence, a restaurant run by a tenant (Paradox), and adjoining buildings under occupation.

According to him, no valid court order or warrant was presented. “They arrested everyone and returned twice, on June 5 and again on June 20.

“I was shocked to later learn that I am being charged to court for contempt. Contempt for living in my own home?” Fasehun wondered.

He accused the Monitoring Unit of the Zone 2 Police Command of single-handedly usurping the position of court bailiffs to lock up the buildings and businesses.

The visibly angry resident said, “They stormed the property like armed robbers, no papers, no documentation. This is not policing, it is a disgrace.”

He stressed that “We have provided our title documents. The opposing party is relying on vague customary claims. It’s now a banana republic where guns decide property rights.”

A lawyer, Dr. Gbenga Eretan, criticised the police’s conduct, describing it as “unlawful, unprofessional, and unconstitutional.”

He said, “This matter had already been investigated and concluded by Force CID Alagbon. Rather than proceed for arraignment, they reverted to Zone 2 to reopen investigations, which is improper,” Eretan said.

He cited Section 31 of the Police Act, 2020, which mandates that completed investigation reports must be forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The police, he said, have no power to take citizens to court unilaterally, yet here they are preparing charges in their offices and proceeding to court without DPP input.

Eretan also condemned the eviction of Paradox restaurant’s owner as unlawful. “This is a tenancy matter governed by the Lagos State Tenancy Law. The police have no role in evicting tenants. Section 32 of the Police Act forbids intervention in civil matters.”

He called for an immediate directive from the DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department to the AIG Zone 2 to return the case file to Alagbon and ensure all erring officers face disciplinary action.

“We are not slaves. Citizens must be protected from institutional abuse,” he said.

Meanwhile, the image maker in charge of Zone 2, CSP Umma Ayuba, claimed not to be aware of the exercise and promised to find out and get back to our correspondent, but could not do so at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE