NIPSS seeks collaboration with NLTF on education, intellectual development

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has sought collaboration with the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), to enhance national development.

The NIPSS said it was seeking a close working relationship with the NLTF in the areas of education and intellectual development.

Director General, of the NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, made this known when he led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari, in Abuja.

He stated: “I am here today with my management team to strengthen and seek a strong partnership with the National Lottery Trust Fund in areas of need that will assist us to build a better society.

“We find National Lottery Trust Fund an excellent organisation that we will partner with in areas of education and promoting national intellectuals, to move our dear country forward,” Omotayo said.

According to Omotayo, Nigeria has a lot of smart and intellectual people who are currently idle, and expressed hope that the partnership would help to bring those precious intellectuals to NIPSS for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Moving Nigeria to greater heights is not a task for an individual, but it is a job that needs collective efforts and responsibilities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari alone cannot move Nigeria to greater heights, it is our collective responsibility, so let us all come together and solve Nigeria’s problem for a better society,” Omotayo added.

Responding, Maigari said that no fewer than 30 universities and other higher Institutions of learning across Nigeria, had sent in requests for educational Intervention from NLTF.





Maigari noted that such requests stemmed from the fact that many of the institutions were lacking social amenities and conducive learning environment.

“So far, we have received almost 20 to 30 requests from universities and higher Institutions of learning across the country requesting educational Intervention,” he added.

Maigari further assured NIPSS of the fund’s support to help the institute achieve its mandate of imparting knowledge and developing intellectuals’ capacity for the promotion of a peaceful environment and coexistence among Nigerians.

“I can assure you that this government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is ready to replicate what is happening in developed nations for the impact to be felt here in Nigeria.”

