Four reasons why you lose weight despite eating healthy

Eating healthy is one of the pillars of living a healthy lifestyle. The question on some people’s minds is, what happens when you eat healthily and still lose weight?

Your weight is a product of a lot of things which include your physical and mental environment (i.e., the state of your mind and the environment you work or live in), your diet patterns (the where, when, how, and what you eat), and even your genes.

While some lose weight in extreme circumstances, genes are the reason why some people lose weight at the slightest discomfort to their body system. Although losing weight could be normal, there are other things you can do directly or indirectly that would play a role in that unexpected weight loss. These are a few of them, according to an expert, Kirsten Nunez on Healthline, a health-focused site.

1. Eating the right foods at the wrong time

Eating the right foods is not enough. It is also important when you eat them. When do you have your meals? Do you have it anytime you feel like it or when you feel so hungry you are almost fainting?

It doesn’t matter how many healthy foods you consume alone, consuming them at the appropriate times also matters, because if they are not consumed at the appropriate time, you will never gain weight and might lose the precious ones you have.

Avoid skipping meals and don’t eat later than you should. When it’s time for breakfast (not later than 9 a.m.), eat it. The same goes for lunch and dinner.

2. Changes in routine activities

Sometimes, when you change your schedules from what you are used to, to something new, the body takes time to adjust, which can lead to temporary weight loss.

In cases like this, there is little to nothing you can do about it. You just have to wait it out till your body is done adjusting.

3. Hormonal changes

This is true for some women. Due to hormonal changes, some women lose weight when they are on their period.

For some people, it could be a loss of appetite when they are on their period, which will make them eat less, thereby causing weight loss.

4. Strenuous activities





Any form of stress, including emotional, mental, or physical stress, takes energy from the body, and the persistence of stress over some time will cause weight loss.

To avoid this, you must get enough sleep or rest in between activities so that you give your body enough time to recover.

Eating healthy foods is not enough. You need to do it at the right time under healthy conditions.

