Nine passengers burnt to death in Ondo road accident

At least nine person were confirmed dead in a road accident which occurred on Friday at Omotosho area of Ore/ Benin expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims who were burnt to death when two vehicles a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKJ 095 XE collided with a Honda Accord Saloon car.

The two vehicles caught fire immediately the accident happened leading to the death of the nine passengers in the two vehicles.

The inferno prevented the residents of the area to rescue the victims as the two vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision.

Confirming the accident, the Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, Mr Sikiru Alonge, said the crash occured in the early hour of Friday.

Alonge said “Nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early this morning.

“The accident was caused by a tyre burst which cause a head-on collision which later resulted into a fire blast which burnt all occupants of the vehicles beyond recognition.”

He said the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

He called on motorists to always maintain speed limit, concentrate and obey all traffic rules and regulations while driving to avoid unnecessary accidents and death.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

