One person, a commercial driver, was confirmed dead on Saturday morning as two commercial buses, J5 bus and Sharon involved in a road accident along Ajaoukta federal road at about 8 a m.

According to Corps Commander Samuel Oyedeji of Kogi State Command Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the accident occurred at Elete community along the Lokoja-Ganaja-Ajaokuta federal road.

He confirmed that the registration number of the J5 Bus is BDG 857 XC, stressing further that the community members took the corpse of the dead driver of the J-5 bus for burial.

According to him, those who were injured in the accident were taken to Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja for further treatment.

He urged motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to be very careful and avoid overspeeding and dangerous overtaking while on a journey.

