2023: Labour party unveils Umeh, Nwoye, others as candidates in Anambra

The Labour Party (LP), on Friday, unveiled Senator Victor Umeh (Senate Anambra Central), Dr Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), Dr. Obinna Uzor (Anambra South) and others as candidates of the party for the 2023 general election in Anambra State.

The unveiling which took place at the Hollywood event centre, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway Awka, has all three Senatorial, eleven House of Representatives and thirty State House of Assembly candidates in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, the National Organisation Secretary of the party, Chief Clement Ojukwu, who performed the ceremony, said the unveiling which is ongoing Nationwide, is to inform Nigerians that the Labour Party was fully prepared for the 2023 election in all ramifications.

He said the candidates were elected during the party’s primaries based on their vast experience and Political backgrounds.

Ojukwu urged the candidates to commence aggressive consultation with electorates and other relevant stakeholders in their various Constituencies ahead of INEC scheduled campaigns.

He used the occasion to announce that the LP, being workers party will join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), plan solidarity protest slated for July 25-26, 2022 to mediate in the ongoing disagreement between ASUU and the Federal Government.

In his remarks, the Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who was represented by Mr. Oseloka Obaze, said the Labour Party has come to renew, transformed and to free the country from the current security and social economic challenges.

He appeals to supporters to accept new members in their various areas to ensure victory at the election proper.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Eme, in his brief address, said all the LP Candidates are accomplished administrators and politicians committed to the development of Anambra state and Nigeria at large.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Victor Umeh, who spoke on behalf of other candidates, appreciated the National Working Committee of the party and all other stakeholders for finding them worthy to pursued their political dreams under the party platform.

He assured of their commitment to ensuring the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

